Lockdown necessary in Maharashtra but common people should get some relief from strict norms: Amravati MP Navneet Rana

Independent Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Navneet Kaur Rana on Monday said a lockdown is necessary in Maharashtra after the rise in COVID cases, but the common people should also get some relief from the strict norms.

"The speed with which COVID has started spreading during the second phase in Maharashtra has increased the possibility of another lockdown in many cities of the state and it has already started from Amravati, where a week's lockdown has been imposed," Rana told ANI.

Talking about the current situation, the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati expressed concern and said, "The second phase of COVID-19 has spread in Maharashtra. The first lockdown in February has been imposed in Amravati itself," she said.

When the cases were decreasing, people thought that now they can go to offices for work. Classes, exams for children were also started. I think it is a result of this. Now the challenge will be how to prevent the growth of COVID-19 that is spreading at such a speed. I think there is every possibility of stringent rules being implemented in Maharashtra again. Saving lives is a priority.