Coronavirus in Maharashtra: MP Navneet Rana and her husband test positive for COVID-19 again

An independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is a legislator from Badnera seat, were on Tuesday again detected Covid 19 positive. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has suggested Ranas to be home quarantined. They have decided to stay in the city instead of travelling to Amravati for home quarantine for the next 20 days.

Navneet Rana was shifted to Lilavati from Nagpur on August 14 after she complained about breathing problems. She was discharged after her reports came negative on August 16.

Her husband Ravi Rana was discharged on August 15. Both had undergone Covid-19 tests on Tuesday when they were tested positive.

In all 11 members of the Rana family were detected Covid-19 positive in the first week of August. Navneet Rana was detected positive on August 6 and was undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Nagpur. She was later shifted to Lilavati Hospital. She had released a video on Facebook from the hospital and thanked her followers and well-wishers for the recovery.