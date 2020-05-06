Lockdown 3.0 in Mira Bhayandar: Salon owners booked for defying government orders

Sleuths of the Thane (rural) police have booked two owners of a local salon for flouting government notification and brazenly defying lockdown rules in Bhayandar on Tuesday.

According to the police, a patrolling unit found Hassan Hair Cutting Salon near Patadia Complex in Bhayandar open during the ongoing lockdown period. Despite warning by the patrolling team, the owners identified as Riaz Ali Sabamaina (28) and his brother Hasan (21) allegedly refused to down the shutters of the establishment.

Apart from applying sections of the IPC for defying orders promulgated by a public servant, the duo have also been charged under the provisions of the Disaster Management Rules, Epidemic Act and the stringent Maharashtra COVID-19 regulations.