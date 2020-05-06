Lockdown 3.0 in Mira Bhayandar: Salon owners booked for defying government orders

Sleuths of the Thane (rural) police have booked two owners of a local salon for flouting government notification and brazenly defying lockdown rules in Bhayandar on Tuesday.
According to the police, a patrolling unit found Hassan Hair Cutting Salon near Patadia Complex in Bhayandar open during the ongoing lockdown period. Despite warning by the patrolling team, the owners identified as Riaz Ali Sabamaina (28) and his brother Hasan (21) allegedly refused to down the shutters of the establishment.
Apart from applying sections of the IPC for defying orders promulgated by a public servant, the duo have also been charged under the provisions of the Disaster Management Rules, Epidemic Act and the stringent Maharashtra COVID-19 regulations.
Notably, six people had tested corona positive in a village in Madhya Pradesh last week after visiting a local hair-cutting salon that had apparently served a customer infected with the virus earlier.
On the other hand, the traffic police registered 743 cases under the Motor Vehicle Act against erring motorists in a single day on Tuesday. The offenders include 571 bikers, 40 auto-rickshaw riders and 132 four-wheeler drivers.
Another 151 people were booked after it was determined that they had stepped out of their homes without a genuine reason. Fines amounting more than Rs 2.81 lakh were also netted from the offenders.
