Locals fume as antigen test kit shortage strikes Panvel

Navi Mumbai: For the last three days, there has been a shortage of Rapid Antigen test kits at the public health centre in Panvel. Patients and their families are upset as they have to approach private hospitals for testing. The civic body had started antigen testing barely a month ago, however the stock has exhausted.

According to an official, the civic body had received 15,000 antigen kits which had got exhausted within a month. “We are conducting a large number of rapid tests daily, the reason why the stock has exhausted,” said the official.

The antigen testing was started as the RT-PCR test reports take time. “The purpose of the Rapid test is to trace infected people in less time and isolate them to prevent the spread,” said the official.

The civic body has started antigen testing facilities at public health centres in Old Panvel, New Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe and Kalamboli. However, for the past two three days, public visiting the hospital for tests were told that there were no kits.

The number of positive cases of COVID 19 has already crossed the 10,000-mark in Panvel. Around 100-150 positive cases are reported every day.

Sudhakar Deshmukh, PMC municipal commissioner admitted that there is shortage of rapid kits. “We have received 50,000 rapid antigen test kits on Wednesday. It will be available at all health centres,” said Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, after June 28, for the first time, less than 100 positive cases were reported under PMC’s jurisdiction. On Wednesday, only 43 positive cases were reported, taking the tally to 10,581. On June 28, a total of 96 positive cases were reported. Around 9,283 people have been cured in Panvel with the recovery of 87.73% with only 1,032 active cases.