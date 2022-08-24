e-Paper Get App

LLM Coordinating Centre opened at Bhagubai Changu Thakur Law College in Panvel

On the occasion, Bhagubai Changu Thakur guided the students and teachers regarding imparting quality law education in the college.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
The Centre was inaugurated by JBSPS chairman former MP Ramsheth Thakur on Tuesday | Photo: File Image

Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha (JBSPS) has started the Master of Law (LLM) Coordinating Centre at Bhagubai Changu Thakur Law College, Khanda Colony in Panvel. The Centre was inaugurated by JBSPS chairman former MP Ramsheth Thakur on Tuesday.

Thakur showed his confidence that this law college will not only be the best in Navi Mumbai, it will be the best law college in all of Mumbai.

Bhagubai Changu Thakur Law College has approved an LLM course. Accordingly, an LLM coordinator room has been started in this university which was also inaugurated by Thakur.

Vice Chairman of the organization Y. T. Deshmukh, Secretary Dr S. T. Gade, Law College In-charge Principal Dhanashree Kadam, Engineer Darshan Thakur, Assistant Professor Sanghpriya Shere, Ravneesh Bector, Mamta Goswami, Himanshu More, Bhagyashree Kamble, Librarian Janhvi Bhoir, Assistant Librarian Tejaswini Karkhanis, Pallavi Khot, Rishikesh Huddar, Ujjwal Patil and others were present at the inauguration ceremony.

On the occasion, Bhagubai Changu Thakur guided the students and teachers regarding imparting quality law education in the college.

File Image

Read Also
Panvel civic body mulls over e-waste management; stresses on segregation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiLLM Coordinating Centre opened at Bhagubai Changu Thakur Law College in Panvel

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: SC stops metro work in Aarey Colony until next hearing

Mumbai updates: SC stops metro work in Aarey Colony until next hearing

Asia Cup 2022: VVS Laxman takes over as India head coach in Rahul Dravid's absence, says report

Asia Cup 2022: VVS Laxman takes over as India head coach in Rahul Dravid's absence, says report

Mumbai: Man arrested for killing bed-ridden aunt

Mumbai: Man arrested for killing bed-ridden aunt

Watch Video: Cheteshwar Pujara smashes 75-ball century for Sussex against Middlesex, his third in...

Watch Video: Cheteshwar Pujara smashes 75-ball century for Sussex against Middlesex, his third in...

ICC ODI rankings: Subhman Gill jumps 45 places to 38th; Virat Kohli remains static in fifth

ICC ODI rankings: Subhman Gill jumps 45 places to 38th; Virat Kohli remains static in fifth