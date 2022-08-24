LLM Coordinating Centre opened at Bhagubai Changu Thakur Law College in Panvel

The Centre was inaugurated by JBSPS chairman former MP Ramsheth Thakur on Tuesday | Photo: File Image

Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha (JBSPS) has started the Master of Law (LLM) Coordinating Centre at Bhagubai Changu Thakur Law College, Khanda Colony in Panvel. The Centre was inaugurated by JBSPS chairman former MP Ramsheth Thakur on Tuesday.

Thakur showed his confidence that this law college will not only be the best in Navi Mumbai, it will be the best law college in all of Mumbai.

Bhagubai Changu Thakur Law College has approved an LLM course. Accordingly, an LLM coordinator room has been started in this university which was also inaugurated by Thakur.

Vice Chairman of the organization Y. T. Deshmukh, Secretary Dr S. T. Gade, Law College In-charge Principal Dhanashree Kadam, Engineer Darshan Thakur, Assistant Professor Sanghpriya Shere, Ravneesh Bector, Mamta Goswami, Himanshu More, Bhagyashree Kamble, Librarian Janhvi Bhoir, Assistant Librarian Tejaswini Karkhanis, Pallavi Khot, Rishikesh Huddar, Ujjwal Patil and others were present at the inauguration ceremony.

On the occasion, Bhagubai Changu Thakur guided the students and teachers regarding imparting quality law education in the college.

File Image