Living in Badlapur? Inter-city bus service on the way

The council asked the neighbouring civic body for starting the service as the costs of sustaining its own bus fleet will be overwhelming for the budding department.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 08:44 AM IST
Representative Image

Considering the demand of growing population in Badlapur, which is being inhabited by nearly 3 lakh people, the Kulgaon Badlapur municipal council has requested the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to run an intercity bus service in its jurisdiction.

The council asked the neighbouring civic body for starting the service as the costs of sustaining its own bus fleet will be overwhelming for the budding department. Presenting the said demand,the council chief officer, Yogesh Godse, forwarded a proposal to the KDMC's transport department, which has accepted the same.

"The KDMC is ready to provide bus service through 10 buses. Accordingly, a survey for bus routes has started. The route plan will be submitted soon by the consultants," Godse said. Once the proposal becomes a reality, it will be a relief for the working class population, who have no other transport mode except auto-rickshaws.

