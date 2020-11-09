Like Joe Biden beat Trump, Tejashwi Yadav will defeat Nitish Kumar: Shiv Sena’s Saamana

A day ahead of Bihar assembly election results, Shiv Sena on Monday said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance will win the assembly polls. While comparing the US Presidential election to Bihar assembly polls, Shiv Sena said that It would be good if India learns something from US President Donald Trump's defeat.

Shiv Sena, through party mouthpiece Saamana, said, “Just like Americans have voted for their ‘independence’ by voting for Joe Biden, signs of independence is visible in Bihar too. The struggle of Biden and Tejashwi Yadav was against injustice, untruth, and hypocrisy. He seems to be successful,” the editorial said.

The unemployment epidemic in America is more than that of COVID-19. However, instead of finding a solution, Trump kept giving importance to the mockery of absurdities, vagrants and political chanting, the party stated.