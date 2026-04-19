Level-I Blaze Breaks Out In Shops In Mumbai Central; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: A Level-I fire incident has been reported near D B Marg, Opp Reliance Mall, Mumbai Central on Sunday.

The fire was confined to various shops and rooms in a chawl with no injuries reported.

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Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) staff, and BMC's Ward staff were mobilised to the scene.

Speaking on the incident, Congress MLA Amin Patel said the blaze is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

"A fire broke out around 10:30-10:45 pm. Initially, it seemed to be a small fire caused by an electrical short circuit. However, there are many small shops and people in the area. The residential portion upstairs was vacant, and the building was already in a somewhat dangerous condition. Significant damage has occurred, although fortunately, there have been no casualties," he said, talking to ANI.

On the firefighting efforts, Patel added that the situation is largely under control, but operations are still ongoing.

"The fire brigade is working to extinguish the fire, which is now under control but may take another two hours to fully put out. Cooling operations will continue until tomorrow. Due to safety concerns, some sections on the left side of the building are dangerously unstable and will need to be demolished. MHADA will be called tomorrow morning to handle the demolition," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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