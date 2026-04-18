 Fire Erupts In Container Yard At Uran, Navi Mumbai; Firefighting Operations Underway - VIDEO
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HomeMumbaiFire Erupts In Container Yard At Uran, Navi Mumbai; Firefighting Operations Underway - VIDEO

Fire Erupts In Container Yard At Uran, Navi Mumbai; Firefighting Operations Underway - VIDEO

A fire broke out at a logistics park in Navi Mumbai’s Padeghar area near Uran Gavhan Phata, engulfing multiple containers. The blaze reportedly started in a shed and spread rapidly across the yard. Fire brigade teams from Panvel reached the spot and are carrying out intensive operations to bring the situation under control.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, April 18, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
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Navi Mumbai: A fire broke out in JWP logistic park in Padeghar, near Uran Gavhan Phata, triggering panic in the area.

According to preliminatry information, the blaze erupted in a shed within the container yard, following which multiple containers were engulfed in flames as the fire spread.

Visuals show a huge cloud of smoke high above the container year, with the smoke visible from far away.

The fire brigade team from Panvel have reached the spot and are undertaking intensive firefighting operations to bring the situation under control.

More details awaited

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