Fire Erupts In Container Yard At Uran, Navi Mumbai; Firefighting Operations Underway - VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: A fire broke out in JWP logistic park in Padeghar, near Uran Gavhan Phata, triggering panic in the area.

According to preliminatry information, the blaze erupted in a shed within the container yard, following which multiple containers were engulfed in flames as the fire spread.

Visuals show a huge cloud of smoke high above the container year, with the smoke visible from far away.

The fire brigade team from Panvel have reached the spot and are undertaking intensive firefighting operations to bring the situation under control.

#WATCH | #NaviMumbai: Fire Breaks Out At JWR Logistic Park In Padeghar Near Uran Gavhan Phata; Fire Brigade At Spot



Reported by @Raina_Assainar#Maharashtra #Raigad pic.twitter.com/Afd8EiQwqb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 18, 2026

More details awaited