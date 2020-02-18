‘LeT had planned for Ajmal Kasab to die as Bengaluru’s Samir Chaudhari’: Rakesh Maria in his book

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria in book has claimed that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) wanted to kill Ajmal Kasab as Bengaluru’s Samir Chaudhari to project the 26/11 attacks as a case of Hindu Terror.

In his book titled 'Let Me Say It Now', Rakesh Maria has also claimed that a senior Maharashtra Police officer of keeping him in the dark about vital information related to Sheena Bora murder case. He also revealed that the Dawood Ibrahim gang was given the responsibility to kill 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks convict Ajmal Kasab.

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks:

Rakesh Maria in his book claimed that Lashkar-e-Taiba had planned for Ajmal Kasab to die as Bengaluru’s Samir Chaudhari to project the dastardly 26/11 attacks as a case of Hindu Terror, reported News18.

“There would have been screaming headlines on newspapers claiming how Hindu terrorists had attacked Mumbai. Over the top TV journalists would have made a beeline for Bengaluru to interview his family and neighbours. But alas, it had not worked that way and here he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of Faridkot in Pakistan”, writes Maria in his book.