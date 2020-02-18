‘LeT had planned for Ajmal Kasab to die as Bengaluru’s Samir Chaudhari’: Rakesh Maria in his book

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Rakesh Maria in book has claimed that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) wanted to kill Ajmal Kasab as Bengaluru’s Samir Chaudhari to project the 26/11 attacks as a case of Hindu Terror.
In his book titled 'Let Me Say It Now', Rakesh Maria has also claimed that a senior Maharashtra Police officer of keeping him in the dark about vital information related to Sheena Bora murder case. He also revealed that the Dawood Ibrahim gang was given the responsibility to kill 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks convict Ajmal Kasab.
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks:
Rakesh Maria in his book claimed that Lashkar-e-Taiba had planned for Ajmal Kasab to die as Bengaluru’s Samir Chaudhari to project the dastardly 26/11 attacks as a case of Hindu Terror, reported News18.
“There would have been screaming headlines on newspapers claiming how Hindu terrorists had attacked Mumbai. Over the top TV journalists would have made a beeline for Bengaluru to interview his family and neighbours. But alas, it had not worked that way and here he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of Faridkot in Pakistan”, writes Maria in his book.
In his book, Rakesh Maria said that Pakistan and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had planned to portray the 26/11 terror attack as a part of Hindu terrorism, reported News18. "Anger and hostility towards him were perceptible (among Mumbai police personnel). Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Lashkar were bent upon eliminating him by hook or crook to obliterate the only living evidence of their heinous deed," he wrote, adding that the Dawood Ibrahim gang was given the responsibility to kill Kasab.
Sheena Bora Murder Case:
Rakesh Maria has claimed in his book that at the beginning of the investigation into Sheena Bora’s murder in 2015, Deven Bharti, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) had not disclosed to him that he knew jailed media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea, who are prime suspects in the case.
In the book, Maria narrates the incident saying that he questioned Peter why he didn’t do anything when he found out about Sheena’s sudden disappearance in 2012. Asked why he did nothing about it, Peter allegedly refuted this and replied, “Sir, I had told Deven! Peter answered looking at Deven Bharti, Joint CP (Law and Order),” Maria alleges.
“I looked at Deven with a quizzical look on my face, but he was poker-faced. And silent. I looked around the room and sensed that even the other officers were taken aback at Peter’s disclosure,” Maria adds.
Rakesh Maria on his transfer:
Maria wrote that he was informed about his promotion to Director General of Police, Home Guards, by a text message from then Additional Chief Secretary, Home, K. P. Bakshi. Devendra Fadnavis, who was then Maharashtra Chief Minister, had signed Maria’s transfer order the night before embarking on a six-day visit to Japan. However, Bakshi later announced that Maria would continue to monitor the Sheena Bora murder probe.
