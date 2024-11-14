Legal Challenges & Political Shifts: Sunil Kedar In The Spotlight Amid Assembly Elections

Sunil Kedar | File Pic

Mumbai: As the investigation into the NDCC Bank scam intensifies, former minister Sunil Kedar is facing mounting legal and political pressures. The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court recently declined Kedar's request for a stay on the inquiry into financial irregularities during his tenure as chairman of the Nagpur District Central Cooperative (NDCC) Bank. Kedar is accused of causing a ₹22 crore loss to the bank through alleged mismanagement and improper loan distribution.

Main Focus Of The Investigation

The ongoing investigation focuses on allegations of fraudulent practices, including the sanctioning of loans without due process, which resulted in significant financial damage to the cooperative bank. A special committee was formed to investigate these claims, and despite Kedar's attempt to halt the proceedings on procedural grounds, the High Court upheld the committee’s mandate to continue its work.

Kedar has a history with the case: he was previously convicted and sentenced to five years in prison along with a ₹50,000 fine. However, the High Court temporarily suspended his sentence, allowing the investigation to continue. The court also instructed all parties involved to submit their responses by October 8, with a follow-up hearing set for October 15. The court has underscored the importance of the inquiry, particularly for ensuring accountability within cooperative banking institutions to protect the interests of depositors.

About The NDCC Bank Scandal

The NDCC Bank scandal dates back to the 1990s and revolves around allegations of fraudulent loan practices and mismanagement. As part of the inquiry, Kedar and others are accused of approving loans that caused severe financial losses to the institution.

The High Court’s recent order affirmed that Kedar's plea to halt the inquiry was without merit, and the investigation must proceed without delay. A further hearing is scheduled for December 3 to review the progress of the inquiry.

While Kedar's legal challenges loom large, his political future also appears uncertain. As a prominent Congress leader in Vidarbha, he has recently found himself embroiled in controversy during the ongoing Maharashtra assembly elections. His support for Rajendra Mulak, an independent candidate and former Congress leader, has sparked tension within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, particularly with Shiv Sena UBT leaders. Local Shiv Sena UBT officials in Ramtek have criticized Kedar’s actions, calling it a "dishonest" move that could further divide the opposition vote.

Sunil Kedar Defends His Position

In a conversation with reporters, Kedar defended his position, citing the need to address local political dynamics. "Given the ground situation, we had to take this step. Our aim is clear: we must seek justice for the insult directed at Uddhav Thackeray by the local MLA from the Shinde faction, Ashish Jaiswal," he said. When asked why he chose to support Mulak, an independent, despite Shiv Sena UBT fielding its own candidate in Ramtek, Kedar responded, "We have to assess the ground realities and make decisions accordingly."

Before the deadline for nominations, Kedar had attempted to broker an agreement with Uddhav Thackeray to support Mulak’s candidacy under the Shiv Sena UBT banner. However, Thackeray reportedly rejected the proposal, unwilling to relinquish the seat to Congress. As a result, Mulak filed his nomination as an independent candidate.

Shiv Sena-UBT Spokesperson Anad Dubey Expresses Concerns

Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey expressed concerns about Kedar's decision, stating that such moves could undermine the unity of the MVA alliance and potentially split opposition votes. "In situations like this, we should focus on defeating our common opponents and adhere to the principles of alliance dharma," Dubey argued.

Kedar’s political maneuvering, combined with his ongoing legal challenges, is shaping up to be a significant issue as the election campaign heats up, further complicating his position within the Congress party and the broader opposition alliance in Maharashtra.