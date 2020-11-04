Mumbai Crime Watch: Lawyer held for defamatory Facebook post on Dr. Ambedkar, Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi

An advocate was arrested by Kurar Police for uploading and sharing a derogatory and defamatory post about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, in reference to a web series. The accused, advocate Dheeraj Singh, 31, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, acting on a complaint by a Mathadi worker and arrested subsequently.

According to a complaint lodged by a Mathadi worker, he learnt about a viral Facebook post in which a meme was shared. This particular meme was shared in reference to a popular web series, wherein photographs of Gandhiji, Pandit Nehru and Dr. Ambedkar were morphed with a dialogue from the series that said that hinted the rules remain same no matter who sits on the throne, while another meme showed morphed photos of Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, which stated that rules can be changed.

Acting on this information, the complainant sought the person who shared this meme on his Facebook wall and traced it to Singh's profile. The accused person's profile mentioned that he is an advocate and a Kurar resident, following which a complaint was lodged at Kurar police station.

"We arrested Singh on Monday and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for making destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred, with intent to insult the religion of a class of persons (section 295) and deliberately wounding religious feelings (section 298)," said an officer from Kurar police station.

Singh was produced in a local magistrate court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody for four days.