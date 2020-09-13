'Law is always respected in Maharashtra': Sanjay Raut on attack on Navy veteran, says accused were arrested immediately

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that an attack on someone can happen in a big state like Maharashtra but the authorities took immediate action and accused were arrested promptly in the case of assault on a Navy veteran.

He was speaking on the alleged attack on retired Navy officer who said he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai.

"Maharashtra is a big state. Something like this can happen to anyone. Do you know how many ex-servicemen have been attacked in UP? But, Defence Minister didn't call them. Our government believes that no innocent person should be attacked," Raut said.

He was speaking in the reference to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's call to Sharma in which he enquired about his health.

So far, six people have been arrested by the Mumbai police after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident. The six were later released on bail on Saturday.

"The law is always respected in Maharashtra. The accused were arrested immediately, irrespective of the party they were associated with," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"We've stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue. But we're taking note of everything and every action which precipitates, in this matter. We'll understand which political party and which individual, think what, of our great state," he added.