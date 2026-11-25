Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday described the attack on a murder accused outside Pune's District and Sessions Court as deeply infuriating and unfortunate.

Taking to her X account, Sule wrote, “It is deeply infuriating and unfortunate that Pune, known as a city of learning, a cultural capital and a safe city, is increasingly coming to be known as a city of crime and terror. Today, in broad daylight, a person was shot and repeatedly attacked with a pickaxe near the Shivajinagar court in Pune.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sule Questions Citizens' Safety

She further stated that the incident had raised serious questions about the safety of Pune residents and the city's law and order situation.

“A court is a 'temple of justice' for ordinary people. If blood is being shed in broad daylight in the very precincts of this sacred institution, where every citizen comes seeking justice and protection, whom are ordinary Pune residents supposed to turn to?"

Sule added: "What is particularly striking is that there is a police outpost in this area, security arrangements are in place, and police are constantly coming and going. Even so, how do attackers have the audacity to arrive with weapons and commit murder in broad daylight?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Law And Order Has Collapsed'

Sule further alleged that Pune had witnessed a massive increase in incidents involving armed gangs, shootings, murders in the middle of the street and violence against women over the past few months.

Escalating her attack over the law and order situation in the city, the MP questioned, “What exactly is the police administration doing? Have the Pune police and the Home Department completely failed to crack down on criminals?”

Calling for immediate action, Sule emphasised that the Pune Police Commissioner and the state Home Department must recognise the gravity of the incident, immediately arrest all those involved and take the strictest possible action against them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Firing Outside Shivajinagar Court

The sharp remarks from Sule came after a man facing trial in a murder case was seriously injured when four to five assailants allegedly opened fire at him and attacked him with koytas (sharp-edged weapons) outside the Pune District and Sessions Court earlier in the day.

The injured man was identified as Mandar Maruti Kiwale, who was scheduled to appear before the court for a hearing on Wednesday.

The attack took place outside Chamber No. 63, near Gate No. 4 of the court, around 100 metres from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office and the Pune Metro office.