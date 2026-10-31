 Latur: Courier Parcel Explodes While Being Unloaded From Tempo, One Person Seriously Injured | VIDEO
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Latur: Courier Parcel Explodes While Being Unloaded From Tempo, One Person Seriously Injured | VIDEO

A suspected courier parcel explosion on Vilasrao Deshmukh Marg in Maharashtra's Latur city left one person seriously injured on Saturday. CCTV footage reportedly captured the blast while parcels were being unloaded from a tempo. The injured person was rushed to hospital. Latur Police, the bomb disposal squad and forensic teams reached the spot to investigate the explosion's cause.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
Latur: Courier Parcel Explodes While Being Unloaded From Tempo, One Person Seriously Injured | VIDEO
Latur: Courier Parcel Explodes While Being Unloaded From Tempo, One Person Seriously Injured | VIDEO | X

An explosion occurred while courier parcels were being unloaded from a tempo on Vilasrao Deshmukh Marg in Maharashtra's Latur city on Saturday, leaving one person seriously injured.

Explosion Caught On CCTV Camera

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the moment when the blast occurred. The CCTV footage shows a person attempting to unload the vehicle when a sudden explosion occurs.

The blast caused panic in the surrounding area, prompting authorities to respond to the incident. However,the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established.

According to a report by News18 Marathi, the injured person was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Bomb Disposal Squad, Forensic Teams Reach Spot

Following the incident, Latur Police, along with the bomb disposal squad and forensic teams, reached the location and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

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Meanwhile, the alleged CCTV footage is also expected to assist police in establishing the sequence of events.

Police and forensic officials are continuing their investigation to establish the cause of the incident.

Further details are awaited.

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