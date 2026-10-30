Illegal Liquor Unit Busted In Latur; ₹5.23 Lakh Worth Of Materials Seized | Video Screengrab

Latur: The State Excise Department has busted an illegal country liquor manufacturing unit operating from a tin shed on a farm in Yellori village in Ausa taluka of Latur district and seized materials worth ₹5.23 lakh.

The raid was conducted on Thursday night at a farm allegedly belonging to the accused after officials received information about the illegal manufacture of country liquor.

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During the operation, the team seized around 2,500 litres of spirit, a bottling machine, essence, flavouring agents, 180 ml empty glass bottles and other materials used in the manufacture of illicit liquor. The total value of the seized property was estimated at ₹5,23,300.

A case has been registered against two accused, identified as Nagaraj Uttreshwar Ringankar and Aditya Jagannath Bedage, both residents of Yellori in Ausa taluka, under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949. The two accused have been detained, while other suspects are absconding.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of State Excise Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh, Latur Collector Dr Bharat Bastewad, Joint Commissioner Prasad Surve and Nanded Divisional Deputy Commissioner Dr BH Tadvi. The team was led by State Excise Superintendent Yuvraj Rathod and Deputy Superintendent MG Mapade.

The department has said that action against illegal liquor manufacturing, sale and transportation will continue.

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Appealing to citizens to share information about illegal liquor activities, Rathod said informants could contact the department's toll-free number or WhatsApp number. The identity of informants will be kept confidential.