Nagpur civic chief Tukaram Mundhe transferred once again

Nagpur Municipal Corporation chief Tukaram Mundhe was transferred once against this time to Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran In Mumbai. He had tested positive a day earlier. Known for playing things with a straight bat, he was transferred from Nashik to Nagpur in November 2019.

Here are the full list of transfers:

1. Shri S.M.Deshpande, IAS (1991) has been posted as Principal Secretary (AR&OM), General Administration Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

2. Shri Lokesh Chandra, IAS (1993) has been posted as Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

3. Smt.Anshu Sinha, IAS (1999) Secretary (AR&OM) General Administration Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Secretary, Skill Development and Enterpurnership Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

4. Shri S.M.Channe, IAS (2003) Commissioner, Transport, Mumbai has been posted as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Mumbai.

5. Shri A.B.Misal, IAS (2003) has been posted as Divisional Commissioner, Konkan Division, Mumbai.

6. Shri Ramaswami N, IAS (2004) Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board, Mumbai has been posted as Commissioner (FW) and Director National Health Mission, Mumbai.

7. Shri Tukaram Mundhe, IAS (2005) Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Nagpur has been posted as Member Secretary, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Mumbai.

8. Shri Radhakrishnan B, IAS (2008) has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Nagpur.

9. Smt.Vimla R., IAS (2009) Chief Executive Officer, National Rural Livehood Mission, Navi Mumbai has been posted as Mission Director, Jal Jivan Mission, Mumbai.

10. Dr.N.B.Gite, IAS (2009) Managing Director, MAHANAND, Mumbai has been posted as Joint Managing Director, M.S.Electric Distribution Company, Aurangabad.

11. Shri Avniash Dhakane, IAS (2010) has been posted as Commissioner, Transport, Mumbai.

12. Shri K.V.Jadhav, IAS (2010) Joint Chief Executive Officer, MIDC, Mumbai has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Nashik.

13. Shri C.K.Dange, IAS (2010) has been posted as Director, Groundwater Survey Development Agency, Pune.

14. Smt.Deepa Mudhol-Munde, IAS (2011) has been posted as Project Manager, Jalswaraj Project, Navi Mumbai

15. Shri S.S.Patil, IAS (2011) Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Ahmednagar has been posted as Joint Managing Director, CIDCO, Navi Mumbai.

16. Shri Rohan Ghuge, IAS (2018) has been posted as Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project, Chandrapur