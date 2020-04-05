Latest Coronavirus Update: Mumbai has 241 containment zones

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now identified what is known as “containment zone” within the city. As the term, containment zone, has made the citizens panicky, the ‘Free Press Journal’ gives you a lowdown of what containment zones are and how these zones will help contain the virus outbreak in the city.

The state has recorded 537 coronavirus positive cases, the highest in the country. Mumbai has more than 50 per cent (330) of the total cases recorded in the state. Due to the sudden rise, areas in the eastern and western suburbs, as well as parts of the south Mumbai, have been declared containment zones. It could mean even more restrictions on your movement.

Here’s what you need to know: What is a containment zone? A containment zone is a part of an area where a person has tested positive for Covid19. Post identification, this area is considered contaminated and is sealed off. It could be single or multiple buildings, a street or a neighbourhood or an entire chawl.

Residents are quarantined within their homes to prevent further virus spread beyond the contaminated area in the zone. They are not even allowed to leave their homes to buy essentials unless there is some medical emergencies. Entry into and exit from the area is totally restricted. Outsiders are totally barred.

The civic body ensures the supply of essential commodities in the zone with the help of local police, gas agency, milk suppliers, food grains and vegetable sellers.

Physical navigation of residents within the containment zone is limited to avoid them getting infected. After identifying the contaminated area, it is sealed off.

Following which high risk and low-risk contacts of the victim/coronavirus positive person is identified. Based on them being symptomatic or asymptomatic they are shifted to designated quarantine centres outside the containment zones with the help of local police.

Health camps are organised for remaining residents to report corona-like symptoms in a person if any within the zone. The civic body designates a containment officer for each of such zones and is allotted a team of trained workers.

The containments officers will visit the zone, survey and record the population within the containment zone daily for 14 days since the area is sealed. The records will be shared with respective ward officers and health officers of the area.

“There is no need to panic. We are now monitoring all containment zones from the disaster management unit at BMC headquarters with the help of CCTV. For 14 days the residents will be restricted within the zones. Essential services will be provided. This is done to contain the outbreak and prevent the citiz - ens from getting infected. All we expect is support and the - ir co-operation,” said Suresh Kakani, the BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner.

How many containment zones does Mumbai currently have (As on April 3, 2020) As of Friday, 241 zones have been identified by BMC. The - se are Worli Koliwada, Prabhadevi chawl, Jambhlipada in Kalina, Bimbisar Nagar in Goregaon, KandivaliLokha n d wala, Neelkanth Regent in Ghatkopar and parts of Bandra, Vile Parle, Chembur and Jo geshwari-E. There are zero containment zones in A ward (Colaba, Fort and Churchgate).