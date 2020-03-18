Latest Coronavirus Update in Mumbai: Azad and Oval Maidans at standstill

Time was when it used to be difficult to find a spot for play on any given day, considering that every inch of the Oval Maidan was occupied, but ever since the World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, Mumbai sports has come to a standstill.

“It is sad but we have to abide by the advisory, or else...," said Yogesh Pawar, a regular at the Oval, talking to The Free Press Journal on Monday.

“No matter what the day is, this Oval is buzzing with activity. It is pathetic to see the entire ground empty, with not a single kid on the ground,” added Pawar.

“Never in 70 years have I seen this ground look like it does today,” said senior citizen Joaquim Gomes, as he walked across the Oval to the High Court.