Latest coronavirus update: Patients throng Mumbai clinics for minor signs

Mumbai: The coronavirus outbreak in the city has left citizens in a panic. Even a mere sneeze or slight fever is making citizens nervous and fearsome that they are infected with the deadly virus.

As a result of this, the local clinics are compelled to put in extra efforts because citizens are thronging upon the local clinics, even for the slightest cold. The outbreak has forced local clinics to work for extra hours.

"My clinic usually works between 10 am to 2 pm and then from 7 pm to 11:30 in the night. But from last few weeks, my time to shut the clinic is not fixed," said Dr Ashok Pawar, a general physician.

"Last few weeks have been tedious. My working hours have increased by nearly one or two hours," Dr Pawar added.