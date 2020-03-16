Maha govt steps up effort to curb virus, invokes section 144 to prohibit tour operators

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has stepped up efforts to curb the coronavirus epidemic.
The Mumbai Police on Sunday invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to prohibit tour operators from conducting any kind of group tours to foreign or domestic destinations till March 31.
If any tour operator is found flouting the order, action will be taken against him under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
''It is apprehended that there is likelihood of spread of the COVID-19 virus through business/holiday tour groups traveling together and that there is grave danger to human life, health or safety,” the order read.
It further states, “Kindly note that this is a very specific order for tour operators, in order to prevent danger to human life, health or safety. It should not be confused with the regular order issued under Section 144 CrPC.”
"If any operator has to take a group of people on a tour, then he may do so after seeking permission from the office of the Commissioner of Police. Anybody found flouting this order shall be punished under IPC section 188," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok.
