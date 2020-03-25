Latest coronavirus update: Higher education hopefuls worry as Mumbai University exams are postponed

Mumbai: As per Mumbai University (MU) authorities all Undergraduate and Postgraduate exams of the University of Mumbai (MU) are likely to be postponed due to the nationwide lockdown for 21 days. Officials of MU revealed the Maharashtra Higher Education Ministry will take a decision in the next couple of days and notify the students.

Students who appear for MU exams in final semester are preparing for higher education from September 2020 in foreign universities. Devika Urmila, a student, said, "I want to pursue my master’s from a foreign university in September this year.

However, I am not sure when I will be able to appear for my final semester of my Bachelor programme." Ridesh Kumar, another student said, "MU semester exams are the most important milestones as our entire career depends on it.