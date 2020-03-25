Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai University likely to postpone exams amid nationwide lockdown

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown, all Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) examinations of the University of Mumbai (MU) are likely to be postponed, according to MU authorities.

Officials of MU said that students will be notified as a decision on postponement of exams will be made by the Maharashtra higher education ministry in the next two to three days.

Lakhs of students appear for MU exams and many are also preparing for higher education exams as the semesters in foreign universities begin from September 2020. Devika Urmil, a student, said, "I want to pursue my master's from a foreign university in September this year. But as of now, I am not sure when I will be able to appear for my final semester of my Bachelor programme."

Ridesh Kumar, another student said, "MU semester exams are the most important milestone as our entire career depends on it. I hope the situation settles down and we can clear the exam soon."