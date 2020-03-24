Latest coronavirus update: 6 students from state stranded in Malaysia, Govt to follow up with center

Mumbai: Six students from Maharashtra are stranded in Malaysia. The state government has taken initiative to bring them back. Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan has requested CM Uddhav Thackeray to follow up the issue with the Centre urgently.

Sanket Panpatte, Rutuj Mane, Anirudha Kulkarni, Gaurav Deshpande, Amardeep Jagtap and Shankar Nadare — all from Nanded — are stranded.

The hotel management students had gone for internship four months ago.

They were scheduled to return on March 24, but could not as all international flights connecting India were cancelled.

“Their visa is ending on March 25. They contacted Indian Embassy in Mauritius, but did not get support from the embassy,” Chavan said in his letter sent to CM Thackeray. He talked with the students and appealed to them to be patient.

“The state government should request the Centre that the visa of the four students should be extended and the embassy should help them so that they don’t face any problem in staying in Mauritius,” Chavan stated in his letter.