 Landslide On Thane-bound Lane of Mumbra Bypass Leads To Traffic Congestion
The incident happened at the stretch between Mumbra Devi Temple and Human Temple of Mumbra. No one was injured in the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Thane-bound lane of the Mumbra bypass road was closed for traffic following a landslide. The traffic remained affected until the debris was cleared by the civic staff. Reports stated that the traffic movement presently is stable.

Like Mumbai, Thane has been witnessing rainfall since Saturday and the incident was likely triggered because of the same. As per the prelimnary information received, the incident happened on Monday night around 11.40 pm. The officials said that no one was injured in the incident.

The officials got a JCB to clear the debris

The officials got a JCB to clear the debris | FPJ

The incident happened at the stretch between Mumbra Devi Temple and Human Temple of Mumbra.

article-image

Similar landslide reported last year

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first instance of a landslide at the said road.

Last year, a landslide occurred on Mumbra bypass road due to intermittent rains and the visuals of the same had surfaced on social media. No one was injured in the incident.

Landslide On Thane-bound Lane of Mumbra Bypass Leads To Traffic Congestion

Landslide On Thane-bound Lane of Mumbra Bypass Leads To Traffic Congestion

