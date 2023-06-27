IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Palghar For The Next 24 Hours; Yellow For Thane

Mumbai Rains | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the likelihood of active monsoon conditions prevailing over Maharashtra for the next 3-4 days. Parts of Konkan, along with adjoining areas of Madhya Maharashtra, are expected to experience enhanced rainfall with heavy to very heavy downpours during this period. Additionally, increased rainfall activity is anticipated in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

On June 26, the monsoon remained active across most of Maharashtra, with widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy precipitation in isolated locations, particularly in the Konkan and Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra.

Precautionary measures

As a precautionary measure, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Palghar for the next 24 hours, while Thane has been placed under a yellow alert during the same period. The forecast predicts moderate to heavy rain, with intense spells expected in isolated areas.

BMC avg rainfall

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai city region has already received 31 mm of rainfall, while the Eastern Suburbs recorded 54 mm and the Western Suburbs saw 59 mm until 8 pm. Dark clouds covered the city, providing respite from the heat. Colaba registered a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, while Santacruz recorded a maximum of 30.8 degrees Celsius on June 26.

BMC advises residents to be safe

On the same day, a high tide brought waves measuring up to 3.12 meters. Residents are advised to stay cautious and prepared for the heavy rainfall and its potential impact on the city.