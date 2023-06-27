Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates | File

After a fortnight's delay because of Cyclone Biparjoy, Mumbai finally welocomed monsoon with rains lashing parts of the city for three days continuously. Several areas like Andheri Subway, King's Circle, Gandhi market, too flooded like it routinely does. The cool weather though brought great respite to Mumbaikars.

On Tuesday morning the city woke up to a cloudy morning with light showers around the suburbs. India Meterological Department had earlier said that Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra will see heavy to very heavy showers in next 48 hours.

The weather agency sounded an 'Orange' alert for Mumbai and Palghar districts.

Mumbai's temperature on Tuesday morning is 24.11°C, while the humidity is 19%. The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C & 24°C.

Services Run Smooth

Presently, the local trains are plying on time and the traffic is smooth, you can check here for more updates.

Nor has the BEST bus service has encountered any hurdles due to monsoon woes. Get BEST updates here.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 67.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.