Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2024: Final Idol To Be Immersed Around 6 AM Wednesday Amid Heightened Security

Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja the Final idol will arrive and be immersed around 6am Wednesday. Women safety top priority, says joint commissioner of police (law and order) Satyanarayan Chowdhary. State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Riot Control Force, Delta Force will be extra hands. Cops in civvies will be on patrol. Barricades put up, lifeguards deployed to avoid drowning incident.

Highlights for Visarjan 2024

4,000 Officers

9 Additional commissioners of police

40 Deputy commissioners of police

56 Assistant commissioners of police

20,510 Personnel deployed

4 lakh Footfall expected at Girgaon

Approx 1,000 Idols to be immersed

15 Platoons of home guard

Over 10,000 CCTVs