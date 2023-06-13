Lalbaug Murder Case: Forensic Report Suggests Daughter Killed Mother Before Chopping off body

Lalbaug murder case: Daughter yet to confess to killing |

In the Lalbaug murder case, where a 55-year-old woman named Veena Prakash Jain was brutally killed and dismembered by her daughter Rimple, 24, the forensic report indicates that the victim suffered a fatal blow to the head, likely caused by a paver block or hammer. Strangulation marks were also found, pointing to the cause of death. However, the accused has not yet confessed to killing her mother.

Discovery of the Crime

The incident occurred on March 15 when the decomposed remains of Veena were discovered wrapped in plastic bags at their residence in Peru Compound, Lalbaug. Earlier, the Kalachowki police had received a missing person complaint from the victim's brother, leading them to conduct a search operation at the residence, where the body was eventually found. Subsequently, the daughter, Rimple, was detained.

Rimple initially denied murdering her mother but later confessed to dismembering the body using a marble cutter in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Forensic Findings

The recent forensic report submitted to the police revealed an injury mark on Veena's head consistent with a heavy object such as a paver block or hammer. The police also observed fractured ribs and neck, indicating signs of strangulation. The report noted that while some injuries on Veena's body matched witness statements of a previous incident where she fell down the stairs, those injuries were not the cause of death. Additionally, a blood-stained paver block matching Veena's blood was discovered by the police.

Evidence Against the Accused

The 350-page chargesheet filed by the police contains compelling evidence against Rimple, including statements from neighbors and Veena's brothers, who confessed that Rimple frequently assaulted her mother over trivial matters. Despite this, Rimple has yet to confess to killing her mother, maintaining her involvement was limited to disposing of the body. A senior official affirmed that the chargesheet reflects the evidence, including the forensic report and witness statements indicating that Rimple committed the murder and subsequently dismembered the body. The chargesheet has been submitted to the Mazgaon court.