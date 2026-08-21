Kurla Crane Collapse: Houses Turned To Rubble, Aerial View Shows Massive Damage; 3-Month-Old Child Among 10 Injured

Mumbai: Fresh visuals from Kurla’s Qureshi Nagar have revealed the extent of destruction caused after MMRDA's massive hydraulic crane collapsed in the densely populated area in the early hours of Friday. The crane crashed onto multiple structures, leaving houses severely damaged and at least 10 people injured, including a three-month-old child.

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Aerial View Shows Massive Damage

The aerial visuals show the enormous arm of the heavy-duty crane stretching from the construction site across the surrounding area. The arm appears to have struck pillars of a nearby structure before blocking a road and eventually reaching multiple houses further ahead. Several affected homes can be seen partially destroyed, with large quantities of rubble scattered across the area.

The crane’s arm extended far enough to reach the overhead electric equipment (OHE) of the Kurla-Trombay goods railway line beyond the residential structures. A rail maintenance locomotive can be seen stationed near the affected stretch, with railway personnel working on damage assessment and repairs to the overhead equipment.

The collapse occurred while demolition-related work was underway at an under-construction ground-plus-17-floor building. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, a hydraulic crane was being used to lift a poclain machine to the top of the building, where demolition work was being carried out by M/s Sunny Company.

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During the operation, part of the crane fell onto nearby slum huts in Qureshi Nagar, the road in Samrat Ashok Nagar, the compound wall of an MHADA building and three to four vehicles parked inside the MHADA premises. The crane also came into contact with high-tension railway overhead wires.

3-Month-Old Among 10 Injured

The incident left 10 people injured. Eight were shifted to Sion Hospital, while two were admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital. The injured include a three-month-old child. The BMC said all 10 victims are undergoing treatment and are in stable condition.

MMRDA Issues Statement On Mishap

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said the crane had been brought to the site for demolition work but had not yet started operations. According to the authority, the crane tilted while it was being positioned and fell towards the adjacent construction.

MMRDA said that, prima facie, the soft and muddy ground at the site affected the crane’s stability. The authority has deployed machinery and manpower to remove the fallen crane and secure the site, while an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances behind the collapse.

Central Railway has also been carrying out restoration work after the crane damaged the OHE of the Kurla-Trombay goods line. Passenger train services, however, remained unaffected by the incident.

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