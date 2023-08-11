Kristi Language Bridges 2 Cultures And Generations

Representational image

Mumbai: In Maharashtra's Konkan coastal area lies Korlai, a small village known for its beauty and history. A special language can be found within this village called Kristi or Nɔw-ling, a blend of Portuguese and Marathi, that gives a peek into the village’s culture and history.

Originating during the 16th and 17th centuries, Kristi took root when the Portuguese arrived in this coastal area, influencing the words, grammar, and sounds through interactions with the Marathi-speaking locals.

Marathi forms the central structure of Kristi language

The language is an interesting example of cultural confluence that possesses Portuguese sounds and accents, but a central Marathi structure. It employs the use of many Portuguese words, especially for religion, food, clothes, and everyday things, reflecting cultural connections. Kristi holds significance for the Korlai community, connecting their past and present, reflecting the changes that have taken place in their village over time, and reminding them of their ancestors and how different cultures came together a long time ago.

However, concerns arise within the Korlai community regarding the gradual disappearance of their language, whose scripts or alphabets can’t be found anywhere. Leena Viegas, a resident, expressed her concern, "While we converse in our language at home, the younger generation pursues education and careers outside. I am uncertain about the preservation of our language. Schools teach Marathi, which raises concerns about our language slowly fading away." Professor J Clenso authored a book on Nɔw-ling over 20 to 25 years ago, but governmental efforts for its preservation are minimal. Even the church's Bible is in Marathi.

Now-ling language is losing its influence

The older generation frequently converses in this language during ceremonies, traditional events, and while working on the farm, often singing songs in Nɔw-ling during weddings and other gatherings. Korlai is home to around 1000 to 1200 people, with 250 families in residence. Lawrence Viegas shared, “Since my childhood, we have communicated in Now-ling. The Portuguese constructed the church here in 1713. Portuguese forces were defeated by Maratha soldiers at Chaul Revdanda, prompting some Portuguese to return to Portugal while a few arrived in Korlai. Our language is slowly disappearing, and there hasn't been a serious effort to preserve it.”

Despite dedicated efforts to safeguard Kristi, evolving modes of communication and education, coupled with linguistic changes over time, prove challenging.

Regardless, this unique language from Korlai village displays how history affects languages and cultures and reflects Korlai’s identity by connecting different generations and cultures’. Efforts to preserve Kristi aim to keep this language alive within the village's culture and identity.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)