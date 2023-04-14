Goa: Hundreds bid adieu to the ‘dadda’ of Konkani stage

People from all walks of life bid a tearful adieu to noted Konkani stage artist Joaquim Fernandes popularly known as Jaju as his mortal remains were laid to rest at the Holy Trinity cemetery, Benaulim on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of people, including members from the Konkani tiatr fraternity, politicians, sports personalities, friends and well-wishers paid their respects to the departed artist.

They pointed out that Jaju’s death has caused a big loss for tiatr as well as sports as he was involved in the football administration for a long time now.

Jaju’s brother Roseferns pointed out that tiatr and football has been Jaju’s passion over the years as he was closely associated to art and sports. Saying that Jaju was associated with his troupe since its formation in the year 1980, Roseferns said Jaju played the role of villain with perfection and was a good singer too.

Noted tiatrist and director Prince Jacob paid rich tributes to Jaju by saying he had acted with him in at least 10 tiatrs. “The Konkani tiatr has lost another good actor. Since Jaju had formed his Roseferns dramatic troupe, I had Jaju sung the opening chorus. He was not only a good actor, but a humble human being. He had an unique style of acting. I do not think that anyone will be able to copy his acting style for years to come,” he added.

Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas said Goa has lost a personality who has been working for Goa.

“I had seen Jaju since my childhood. The way he has worked to promote the tiatr, I have no words to say. His death has left everyone shocked,” he added.

Former Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao has condoled Jaju’s death, saying his family has lost a close friend, a tiatrist par excellence and a social worker.

Social worker Warren Alemao paid his respect to the departed Konkani stage artist, saying Goa has lost an eminent artist and a sports administrator.