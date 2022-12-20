Goa: Sudin: Portuguese’s attempts to bring change brought Goans pain

Stating that December 19 is written in gold letters in the history of Goa, Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar paid rich tributes to freedom fighters for working hard in their lifetime to give a much-needed liberation to Goa.

"Several kings and dynasties ruled Goa including Kadamba's but the 450 years rule of Portuguese in which they tried to bring change (parivartan) in the entire State has brought pain to the Goans," said Dhavalikar.

"King Adilshah from Bijapur who ruled Goa handed over Goa to the Portuguese in an agreement in 1510, and only thereafter Portuguese tried to bring change in every corner of Goa, while Kadamba dynasty who was ruling Goa before them had brought different cultural values amongst Goans," stated Dhavalikar after hoisting the national flag to mark the State's 61st Liberation Day at Shri Gaitonde Grounds on Monday.

Dhavalikar also informed that the Power Department is already infusing Rs 200 cr for electricity improvement and also the National Highway road alignment is finalised and the land acquisition process has commenced.

"It was decided in 2002 under Parrikar's leadership that each village road should be hotmixed and from then onwards all rural roads, major district roads, District roads, State Highway and National Highway is duly hotmixed in the State," he said.



Earlier police and school students presented a marchpast at Shri Gaitonde Grounds. Dhavalikar inspected the guard of honour by Canacona Police led by PI Chandrakant Gawas. Canacona Dy Collector Ramesh Gaonkar, Mamlatdar Manoj Korgaonkar, Fire Station incharge and most of the departmental heads were present.



CMC Chairperson Ramakant Naikgaunkar, Dy Chairperson Laxuman Pagui and most councillors who earlier held flag hoisting at Canacona Municipal Council were also present, including both ZPs, sarpanch's, panchas at the district function at Chaudi.