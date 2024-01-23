Ex - MLA Krishna Hegde Urges Mumbai Crime Branch To Help Ensure Funds For Victims Of Bliss Consultants Share Scam

Ex-MLA Krishna Hegde | File Photo

Former MLA and deputy leader of Shiv Sena (Shinde) Mr Krishna Hegde has urged the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police crime branch, to move the appropriate court so that funds can be released to the victims of the Bliss Consultants share scam.

He has written to EOW Joint Commissioner Nishith Mishra urging EOW to move Court so that the freezed Rs 170 cr from Bliss Consultants in Kotak Bank and Zerodha. Trading can be distributed amongst the investors who have lost money in the scam allegedly committed by one Ashesh Mehta and his wife Shivangi Lad.

Also the proceeds of the freezed properties worth Rs 16 cr belonging to the Mehtas should be distributed amongst the victims. Mr Hegde also congratulated Mr Mishra and the EOW team for arresting the accused Ashesh Mehta and his wife Shivangi Lad Mehta after a six-month hunt. The victims are mostly middle class persons, pensioners etc. Who have lost their life savings in the mega scam.

Hence it is necessary that their monies are returned to them at the earliest, Mr Hegde said.The Mehtas had earlier claimed they are victims of a campaign by vested interests and that no intention to dupe anyone.