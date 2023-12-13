Mumbai: Former MLA Krishna Hegde Writes To CP, Alleges Death Threat Over Exposing Multi-Crore Mehta Couple Scam

Ex-MLA Krishna Hegde | File Photo

Mumbai: Ex MLA, Deputy Leader and Spokesperson of the ruling Shiv Sena, Krishna Hegde wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner on December 7, alleging "threat to his life" from an email address - monikadsouza1992@gmail.com.

The mail address by the name of MonikaDsouza1992- sent a video shot in the dark - masking her complete face and making serious, malicious and defamatory allegations against Hegde, said the former MLA. Threats about sexual violence, gun totting, threatening to kill parents and sent this email to some journalists, one of whom brought this matter to the notice of the MLA in a casual conversation on December 6, 2023.

These emails were sent on 17 November, 18 November and 26th November 2023. Hegde immediately reported it to the Police on 7th Dec 2023.

Hegde Alleges Conspiracy

Former MLA Hegde feels that these emails from "Monika Dsouza" is a result of his follow-up on the Bliss consultancy share broking scam. The main accused in the case, Ashish Mehta and Shivangi Lad Mehta are still at large.

He feels that this is the handy work of Ashesh Mehta, Shivangi Mehta , Nikki Shah, Nirmal Shah and their accomplices.

"I feel they were trying to stop the arrest of thier father Shailesh Mehta by circulating such emails," he said.

Letter to Mumbai CP

Shailesh Mehta father of scam accused Ashesh Mehta was arrested by Punjab police from Ahmedabad on another complaint filed by another investor Viresh Singhal in Mohali.

In his letter, Hegde wrote to the Mumbai MP to trace the IP of the emails sent to the journalists and arrest the culprits.

"I am not scared of false allegations and I will follow up the case for the 6,000 investors who have lost their hard-earned money," said Hegde.

Hegde also thanked the Punjab police for arresting Shailesh Mehta, father of scamster Ashesh Mehta in the Bliss Share scam case and urged Mumbai police also to take quick and appropriate action in the scam case and arrest the culprits and their accomplices.