Thane: Kopri police have recovered ₹47 lakh and arrested three suspects, including a qualified engineer, from Chennai in connection with a "digital arrest" extortion scheme that cheated a senior citizen out of ₹85,00,047 saved for his ailing wife's medical treatment.

According to police, the victim, Rajaram Sawant (name changed), a resident of Thane East, received WhatsApp messages and video calls from an unknown mobile number on September 11, 2026. The callers posed as anti-terrorism squad officials and falsely accused him of funneling money from his bank account to terrorists.

To intimidate him, the fraudsters staged a mock police station and courtroom setting over video calls and displayed fabricated arrest warrants, placing him under psychological pressure and a simulated "digital arrest." Frightened by the threats of imminent arrest, Sawant transferred ₹85,00,047 via RTGS across multiple bank accounts designated by the scammers between September 22 and September 25, 2026.

Devastated after losing his lifetime savings meant for his wife's treatment, Sawant approached the Kopri police station, where a case was registered against unidentified accused on October 2, 2026.

Senior Police Inspector Gangaram Walvi took over the investigation. Following financial trails and technical intelligence, a Kopri police team traveled to Chennai and arrested three accused, including 33-year-old Sheikh Sakshiwali, described by police as a highly educated engineer. Officers have so far recovered ₹47 lakh of the defrauded amount.

Police stated that Sakshiwali already faces criminal cases in Delhi and in Mumbra in Thane, and further investigation may link him to additional cyber fraud cases. The investigation team includes Police Sub-Inspector Ravindrakumar Pansare and cyber personnel Swapnali Pawar, Karan Deshmukh, Indrajeet Tathe, Sagar Kumbhar, and Swapnil Sobale.

Key Case Details

Incident: ₹85,00,047 extorted via a fake anti-terrorism "digital arrest" scheme.

Victim: Rajaram Sawant (name changed), a Thane East senior citizen whose savings were meant for his ailing wife's medical care.

Timeline: Calls began September 11, 2026; funds transferred September 22–25, 2026; FIR registered October 2, 2026.

Action & Recovery: Three suspects—including engineer Sheikh Sakshiwali (33)—arrested in Chennai; ₹47 lakh recovered so far.

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