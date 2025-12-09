Koparkhairane: Man Held For Allegedly Trying To Drag 10-Year-Old Girl; Locals Beat Him Before Handing Him To Police |

A 38-year-old man who allegedly grabbed the hand of a 10-year-old schoolgirl and tried to forcibly take her along was beaten up by local residents and later handed over to the Koparkhairane police. The incident took place on Monday in Bonkode.

The accused has been identified as Dilip Shankar Goud (38). Police have booked him for molestation and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Girl Escaped After Biting His Hand

On Monday, the child was at a bus stop near Reliance Fresh in Bonkode when the accused, who was sitting nearby, allegedly held her hand and attempted to lure her with chocolates. He then asked her to accompany him and tried to drag her towards an open ground located behind the bus stop.

“The girl bit his hand to free herself and ran to her mother, who was a few metres away. She raised an alarm after which nearby people caught him and brought him to us,” a Koparkhairane police officer said.

Police Issue Notice After Registering Case

After registering a case, the police issued him a notice and released him. Further investigation is underway.

