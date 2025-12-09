 Koparkhairane: Man Held For Allegedly Trying To Drag 10-Year-Old Girl; Locals Beat Him Before Handing Him To Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKoparkhairane: Man Held For Allegedly Trying To Drag 10-Year-Old Girl; Locals Beat Him Before Handing Him To Police

Koparkhairane: Man Held For Allegedly Trying To Drag 10-Year-Old Girl; Locals Beat Him Before Handing Him To Police

On Monday, the child was at a bus stop near Reliance Fresh in Bonkode when the accused, who was sitting nearby, allegedly held her hand and attempted to lure her with chocolates. He then asked her to accompany him and tried to drag her towards an open ground located behind the bus stop.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Koparkhairane: Man Held For Allegedly Trying To Drag 10-Year-Old Girl; Locals Beat Him Before Handing Him To Police |

A 38-year-old man who allegedly grabbed the hand of a 10-year-old schoolgirl and tried to forcibly take her along was beaten up by local residents and later handed over to the Koparkhairane police. The incident took place on Monday in Bonkode.

The accused has been identified as Dilip Shankar Goud (38). Police have booked him for molestation and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Girl Escaped After Biting His Hand

On Monday, the child was at a bus stop near Reliance Fresh in Bonkode when the accused, who was sitting nearby, allegedly held her hand and attempted to lure her with chocolates. He then asked her to accompany him and tried to drag her towards an open ground located behind the bus stop.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Read Also
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Steps In To Redevelop 388 Dilapidated SoBo Buildings As Private Developers...
article-image

“The girl bit his hand to free herself and ran to her mother, who was a few metres away. She raised an alarm after which nearby people caught him and brought him to us,” a Koparkhairane police officer said.

Police Issue Notice After Registering Case

After registering a case, the police issued him a notice and released him. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhayandar Fire Scare: Short Circuit Sparks Blaze In Kasturi Heights, 3-Year-Old Faints Due To Smoke

Bhayandar Fire Scare: Short Circuit Sparks Blaze In Kasturi Heights, 3-Year-Old Faints Due To Smoke

BNHS To Host Special Tree Heritage Walk At Malabar Hill On December 14 To Showcase Mumbai’s...

BNHS To Host Special Tree Heritage Walk At Malabar Hill On December 14 To Showcase Mumbai’s...

Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar...

Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar...

GYF 2025 Concludes On A Culture-Shifting High At Jio World Garden As Thousands Celebrate Purpose and...

GYF 2025 Concludes On A Culture-Shifting High At Jio World Garden As Thousands Celebrate Purpose and...

Mumbai: Matunga's Asthika Samaj Performs 1,008-Kalasam Ritual Ahead Of Maha Kumbhabhishekam Finale

Mumbai: Matunga's Asthika Samaj Performs 1,008-Kalasam Ritual Ahead Of Maha Kumbhabhishekam Finale