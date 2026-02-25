Konkan's Vibrant Cultural Heritage Comes Alive In Thane With Dashavatar Drama Festival | File Pic (Representative Image)

​Thane: The vibrant cultural heritage of Konkan has arrived in Thane as the city plays host to a grand five-day 'Dashavatar Natya Mahotsav' (Dashavatar Drama Festival). The event, which aims to provide audiences with a profound spiritual and cultural experience through the live enactment of mythological stories, began today.

​The festival is a joint initiative by the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra.

Event Details

​The festival is scheduled to run from Wednesday, February 25 to Sunday, March 1, featuring daily performances starting at 6:30 PM. The venue for this cultural extravaganza is the Sachin Tendulkar Stadium in Mahatma Phule Nagar, Thane.

A Rare Opportunity for Thane Residents

​More than 100 artists will gather on a single stage to bring these ancient traditions to life. District administration officials have described the festival as a "golden opportunity" for residents.

​"This festival is not just about entertainment; it is a movement for cultural awareness and the preservation of tradition. It offers citizens a rare chance to experience the grandeur of Konkan’s Dashavatar right here in their city," a spokesperson stated.

​Preservation of Folk Art

​Dashavatar is a traditional folk art form rooted in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, centered around the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Known for its unique theatrical presentation, the art form features:

​Traditional costumes and intricate makeup.

​Powerful dialogue delivery.

​Rhythmic music and live performances.

​Enactments of scenes from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and various Puranas.

Revitalising Tradition in a Modern Age

​While rural folk arts often struggle for visibility in the modern era, this government-led initiative aims to give Dashavatar a new lease on life. Prominent performing groups participating in the festival include:

​Shri Kaleshwar Dashavatar Natya Mandal

​Amrutnath Parampariik Dashavatar Natya Mandal, Khanoli

​Siddhivinayak Dashavatar Natya Mandal, Dombivli

​The festival is being organized under the guidance of Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and Secretary of Cultural Affairs Dr. Kiran Kulkarni.

​Shriram Pande, Director of the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, emphasized that the primary goal of the project is to preserve Maharashtra’s rich folk culture, promote traditional arts, and pass this legacy down to the younger generation. He urged the citizens of Thane to attend in large numbers to support and enjoy this authentic folk tradition.

