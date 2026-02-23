Godrej Properties To Develop 18-Acre Thane Land Parcel With ₹7,500 Crore Revenue Potential

Godrej Properties Ltd. | X @eduinvestingin

Mumbai: Godrej Properties Ltd. has announced on Monday 23rd February that it has entered into a joint development agreement to develop an 18-acre land parcel in Thane o. The land parcel is located in an established micromarket of Thane, with connectivity to both existing and upcoming infrastructure, including the Thane–Wadala Metro and the Thane–Borivali twintube tunnel. The proposed development will be a largely residential project with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 7,500 crore.

Connectivity Boost

Key regional connectivity catalysts such as the Thane Coastal Road, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train (with a dedicated Thane station), and multiple proposed metro corridors are expected to significantly reduce travel times, benefiting surrounding catchments, enhancing the attractiveness of this micromarket, and improving access to major residential, commercial, and employment hubs across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Thane has evolved into one of MMR's most attractive locations offering a strong mix of public spaces and lifestyle amenities. This development is our fourth in Thane and the large format of the land will allow for a well-planned integrated residential development.”

