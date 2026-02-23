 Godrej Properties To Develop 18-Acre Thane Land Parcel With ₹7,500 Crore Revenue Potential
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGodrej Properties To Develop 18-Acre Thane Land Parcel With ₹7,500 Crore Revenue Potential

Godrej Properties To Develop 18-Acre Thane Land Parcel With ₹7,500 Crore Revenue Potential

Godrej Properties has entered into a joint development agreement for an 18-acre land parcel in Thane, with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹7,500 crore. The largely residential project will benefit from connectivity projects including metro corridors, the Thane Coastal Road and the upcoming bullet train station.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Godrej Properties Ltd. | X @eduinvestingin

Mumbai: Godrej Properties Ltd. has announced on Monday 23rd February that it has entered into a joint development agreement to develop an 18-acre land parcel in Thane o. The land parcel is located in an established micromarket of Thane, with connectivity to both existing and upcoming infrastructure, including the Thane–Wadala Metro and the Thane–Borivali twintube tunnel. The proposed development will be a largely residential project with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 7,500 crore.

Connectivity Boost

Key regional connectivity catalysts such as the Thane Coastal Road, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train (with a dedicated Thane station), and multiple proposed metro corridors are expected to significantly reduce travel times, benefiting surrounding catchments, enhancing the attractiveness of this micromarket, and improving access to major residential, commercial, and employment hubs across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Read Also
Container Corporation Signs MoU With Vizhinjam Port To Develop Cargo Facility
article-image

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Thane has evolved into one of MMR's most attractive locations offering a strong mix of public spaces and lifestyle amenities. This development is our fourth in Thane and the large format of the land will allow for a well-planned integrated residential development.”

FPJ Shorts
Godrej Properties To Develop 18-Acre Thane Land Parcel With ₹7,500 Crore Revenue Potential
Godrej Properties To Develop 18-Acre Thane Land Parcel With ₹7,500 Crore Revenue Potential
Punjab News: ₹1 Crore Each Announced For 2 Cops Found Dead Near Indo-Pak Border
Punjab News: ₹1 Crore Each Announced For 2 Cops Found Dead Near Indo-Pak Border
School Teacher Arrested For Thrashing 32 Students With Bamboo Stick For Damaging His Motorcycle In Latur
School Teacher Arrested For Thrashing 32 Students With Bamboo Stick For Damaging His Motorcycle In Latur
Free Press Journal Exclusive: Anushka Jagtiani In Conversation With Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar At The Art Of Living International Center In Bengaluru
Free Press Journal Exclusive: Anushka Jagtiani In Conversation With Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar At The Art Of Living International Center In Bengaluru

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on