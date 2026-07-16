Konkan's Guava & Drumstick Moringa Among The First International Shipment From NMIA |

Mumbai: As Air India Express flight IX-207 departed Navi Mumbai International Airport for Abu Dhabi on the morning of July15, crates of freshly harvested guavas from Maharashtra's Konkan region and Drumstick Moringa were making their own maiden journey from India's newest international gateway to the UAE. The 1.79-tonne consignment marked the first international cargo movement from Navi Mumbai International Airport, opening a new channel for exporters in western India.

The Boeing 737-8 operating the Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi route offers around 2.5 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity, creating a valuable channel for the movement of perishables and time-sensitive goods from Western India. Air India expects the service to carry around 25 tonnes of cargo each month, helping meet growing demand for fresh Indian produce in the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

The inaugural consignment was dominated by guava from the Konkan belt, a region renowned for its fertile terrain and fruit cultivation. Also on board was Drumstick Moringa, a product increasingly sought after in international markets for its nutritional value and growing popularity among health-conscious consumers. According to Air India the shipment represents the kind of high-value, time-sensitive trade that Air India Cargo aims to support.

With the newly inaugurated two weekly flights, which is set to be expanded to three weekly, NMIA is expected to become a new gateway got exporters from Maharashtra. The airport is also said to become a faster route to overseas buyers while consumers in Gulf markets gain access to produce harvested just hours earlier in western India.

Air India's head of cargo Ramesh Mamidala said, "This first export shipment from Navi Mumbai connects growers, traders and businesses in western India directly with one of the region's most important international markets. Fresh produce is highly time-sensitive, and reliable air connectivity plays a critical role in helping Indian exporters reach global consumers while preserving product quality."

Behind the shipment is a sophisticated cold-chain network that preserves produce quality from harvest to delivery. IATA-approved agents transport fresh fruits and vegetables in refrigerated trucks to airport terminals, where they are held in 15°C to 25°C facilities before being loaded into specialised pallets and containers. Upon arrival, shipments are immediately transferred back into temperature-regulated environments. For perishable produce, maintaining this unbroken temperature chain throughout the journey is just as critical as the flight itself.

Over the past several years, Air India Cargo has strengthened its capabilities to transport perishables, pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive commodities through specialised equipments, including cool dollies and thermal blankets, designed to minimise temperature fluctuations while shipments move between warehouse and aircraft.

"The Gulf has long been a strong market for Indian produce. By making additional capacity available from Navi Mumbai, we are creating faster and more efficient pathways for exporters while strengthening India's agricultural export ecosystem," Mamidala added.



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