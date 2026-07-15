FPJ Interview: 'Colaba To NMIA Water Taxi Ride Will Take 16 Minutes By 2027,' Says Minister Nitesh Rane; Unveils ₹900-Crore Taraporewala Aquarium Plan

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane outlines plans for Mumbai's water transport network and the redevelopment of Taraporewala Aquarium | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: Once the jetty at the Radio Club near the Gateway of India is completed by December 2027, one can reach the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from Colaba within 16 minutes, said Ports Development and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Narayan Rane (44). Rane, a three-time MLA from Kankavli in the Konkan region, visited The Free Press Journal office at Nariman Point on Tuesday for a tête-à-tête. Excerpts.

Since you took charge of the Ports Development and Fisheries ministries in December 2024, what are the three big achievements of your ministries?

Concerning the Ports Department, Maharashtra never had its own shipbuilding, shipbreaking and ship repair policy. We came out with that policy within the first 100 days of the government. Now, anyone who wants to set up a shipbuilding facility in the state can derive huge benefits from this policy, under which complete support, from land acquisition to environmental clearance, will be fast-tracked by the state government.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Under the Fisheries Department, we gave agricultural status to the fisheries business. Because of that, the schemes and benefits that farmers get will accrue to fishermen as well. This includes the Kisan Credit Card, concessions in electricity bills, etc. In fact, there was a report by a central agency six months ago stating that fish production in Maharashtra has increased by 47%, which is a major achievement. We also introduced a state-level scheme exclusively for fishermen. When I took over the Fisheries Ministry, the annual budget was Rs 212 crore; it has now increased to Rs 1,240 crore.

What is the status of the much-talked-about Radio Club jetty near the Gateway of India?

The work will resume post-monsoon, and we are planning to complete the Rs 196 crore project by December 2027. A new contractor has been appointed, as the previous contractor was terminated because he was working behind schedule. At the Maharashtra Maritime Board, we have prepared a strict time chart for contractors to prevent delays in project completion due to repeated extensions of deadlines. This also creates discipline within the department.

The jetty near the Gateway of India is a very crucial project for Mumbai. It will be connected to the water taxi terminal at the NMIA. Thus, one can reach NMIA from Colaba within 16 minutes by water taxi. The Vadhvan Port at Palghar will also have a water taxi terminal. The Mumbai Water Metro project, which will be introduced from 2028, will connect the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. One can travel from Nariman Point to Juhu, Worli to Versova, etc., by water route. Sea transport is the obvious choice to tackle Mumbai's traffic problem.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

What is the update on the Konkan Railway expansion project?

The monthly loss for the Konkan Railway (KR) is Rs 5,000 crore. My father and Sindhudurg MP Narayan Rane has given a proposal to Central Railway to merge KR with it. KR has its own challenges and commuters’ demands, and it is not feasible anymore to operate independently. A complete overhaul is required for the Konkan Railway, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is himself following up the matter with the Central government.

By when will the refurbished Mumbai-Goa Highway be open for motorists?

The highway is almost ready. Work on only one stretch near Indapur is underway, which will be completed within the next 45 days. People can travel on the highway for the Ganpati festival. Unnecessarily, the media is highlighting only the one bad patch in Indapur.

You recently visited Mundra Port in Gujarat. Are you planning anything similar in Maharashtra?

We have proposed to Adani to build Mundra Port’s Phase II in Maharashtra. At Mundra, more emphasis is given to cargo. As soon as I returned from the Mundra Port visit, I told CM Fadnavis that if Maharashtra has to lead in ports, we need to focus on cargo and capacity building. We need to work on more investor-friendly policies. We need to attract more investors to Maharashtra.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

You are the Guardian Minister of Sindhudurg. What plans do you have to promote tourism in the district?

The tourism potential of Sindhudurg is tremendous. The Taj is already putting up a large hotel there. We are encouraging businessmen to invest in the hospitality and wellness industries in a big way and will extend all cooperation in this regard. We want to create jobs and encourage reverse migration. We are also planning a Disneyland project, which will be a major tourist attraction.

Taraporewala Aquarium Redevelopment

South Mumbai's iconic Taraporewala Aquarium, which has remained shut since the Covid-19 pandemic, is set for a major transformation into a world-class marine attraction, with Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane announcing that the project's bhoomipujan is likely to be held by October.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Rane said the redeveloped aquarium will be an iconic landmark for Mumbai, featuring around 38,000 varieties of fish, immersive visitor experiences, including scuba diving, and a striking architectural design overlooking the city's coastline.

“I'm not supposed to announce anything yet, but I can say it will be an iconic project,” Rane said, adding that the state has partnered with a Maharashtra-based private company, while an international consultant has also been brought on board for the project.

The minister said the redeveloped aquarium is being envisioned as a global-standard attraction that will offer visitors a unique underwater experience. “It will provide a very joyful experience. There will be around 38,000 different types of fishes, and visitors will also get a scuba diving experience,” he said.

Recalling his childhood visits to Taraporewala Aquarium, Rane said the redevelopment carries emotional significance. “I have many memories of visiting the aquarium as a child. We want to recreate it as a landmark that every Mumbaikar will be proud of,” he said.

According to the minister, the new structure will be designed as a visually striking building along the Marine Drive coastal stretch, offering panoramic views and becoming an architectural attraction in its own right. He added that two floors of the building will be reserved for the Fisheries Department.

The project will involve a total investment of around Rs 900 crore, with the Maharashtra government contributing Rs 400 crore, while the executing private contractor will invest the remaining Rs 500 crore, Rane said.

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Taraporewala Aquarium, located near Charni Road, is one of India's oldest public aquariums. It was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and was subsequently declared structurally unsafe in 2022, prompting the state government to initiate plans for its complete redevelopment.

The upcoming project is expected to replace the ageing facility with a modern marine education and tourism destination, aimed at placing Mumbai among cities with internationally recognised public aquariums.

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