Minister Nitesh Rane Orders Feasibility Study For International Standard Skyla Aquarium And Sea Lion Centre At Panvel To Boost Tourism

Nitesh Rane has directed officials to undertake a comprehensive feasibility study for the proposed ‘Skyla Aquarium and Sea Lion Entertainment Centre’ at Panvel. |

Mumbai: Nitesh Rane has directed officials to undertake a comprehensive feasibility study for the proposed ‘Skyla Aquarium and Sea Lion Entertainment Centre’ at Panvel, stressing that the project should be developed to international standards to attract both domestic and global tourists.

High-level meeting held at Mantralaya following Vikrant Patil's representation

The directive was issued during a high-level meeting held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of the minister, following a representation submitted by Vikrant Patil. The proposed project is planned at the fisheries sub-centre located in Panvel and is expected to emerge as a major tourist attraction if executed with world-class facilities and design.



Rane emphasised that the concept requires detailed technical, environmental, and financial assessment before moving ahead. “If developed at an international level, the project can draw large numbers of visitors from across the country and abroad. Hence, a thorough study and proper planning are essential before implementation,” he said.

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Rane stresses technical, environmental and financial assessment

During the meeting, MLA Vikrant Patil made a detailed presentation, seeking adequate funding and administrative support from the state government. In his proposal, he highlighted that the fisheries sub-centre under Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth is strategically located near an estuary, making it ideal for conservation and display of both marine and freshwater ecosystems.

The project is proposed to be developed over approximately 10 acres and will feature world-class exhibits showcasing diverse aquatic species. It also includes plans for entertainment attractions such as sea lion shows, aimed at enhancing visitor engagement and educational value.



Officials indicated that once the study is completed, the government will take a final call on funding, approvals, and execution timelines. The project is expected to boost eco-tourism and create new economic opportunities in the Panvel region.

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