 Kolhapur Shocker: Ambulance With Blaring Sirens Collides With Vehicle; Turns Out Medical Students Were Using It For Garba Party
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKolhapur Shocker: Ambulance With Blaring Sirens Collides With Vehicle; Turns Out Medical Students Were Using It For Garba Party

Kolhapur Shocker: Ambulance With Blaring Sirens Collides With Vehicle; Turns Out Medical Students Were Using It For Garba Party

Bystanders were taken aback as the ambulance overtaking other vehicles ultimately collided with a four-wheeler. This prompted concerned citizens to follow the ambulance.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
article-image

In a surprising twist in Kolhapur, an ambulance designated for responding to medical emergencies was repurposed for a Garba celebration. The incident took place one Sunday evening when the ambulance, identified by its registration number MH-09 FL-6709, was observed racing near the Hockey Stadium while heading towards Gokhale College.

While on the journey this time, the ambulance had its sirens blaring, indicating an emergency. The ambulance overtook a four-wheeler and two-wheelers, signaling them to make way, and then continued with urgency. Bystanders were taken aback as the ambulance overtaking other vehicles ultimately collided with a four-wheeler. This prompted concerned citizens to follow the ambulance. The ambulance was eventually brought to a stop in the vicinity of Northstar Hospital, where a curious crowd gathered.

The situation veered into the unexpected as local residents asked the ambulance driver to unlock the rear door. At first, he hesitated, but as the crowd's insistence grew, he relented and opened the door. Inside, a gathering of young women, attired for a Garba celebration, was exposed.

They disclosed that they were students from a medical college who had departed for a festive Garba occasion. Local authorities were notified, and the Juna Rajwada police promptly arrived at the location, documenting the driver's information and issuing a warning against the inappropriate use of an ambulance in the future.

Read Also
Mumbai: Ruffians Threaten Female Bhajan Singers With Violence, Claims Viral Video
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cultivating Reading Culture: NMMC Leading The Way

Cultivating Reading Culture: NMMC Leading The Way

Mira-Bhayandar: Multi-Crore GST Refund Scam Busted In Kashimira; 1 Held, 2 Absconding

Mira-Bhayandar: Multi-Crore GST Refund Scam Busted In Kashimira; 1 Held, 2 Absconding

Man Arrested For Attacking, Biting Cop During Fight In Navi Mumbai

Man Arrested For Attacking, Biting Cop During Fight In Navi Mumbai

'Raut Had Leaked Thackeray's Plan To Join Hands With BJP To MVA Leaders': Deepak Kesarkar

'Raut Had Leaked Thackeray's Plan To Join Hands With BJP To MVA Leaders': Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra: Tragic Accident On Samruddhi Mahamarg Sparks Transport Safety Concerns

Maharashtra: Tragic Accident On Samruddhi Mahamarg Sparks Transport Safety Concerns