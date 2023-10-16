Mumbai: Ruffians Threaten Female Bhajan Singers With Violence, Claims Viral Video

CCTV footage of the incident |

Mumbai: A video going viral on social media claims that a bunch of rowdy elements threatened physical violence against a group of female bhajan singers on day one of Navratri in Palghar's Naigaon. The incident, in which some men can be seen barging inside a facility with a stick in hand in visible anger, was caught on CCTV footage.

The video was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter) with the claim that the men threatened violence against the female group of Bhajan singers for signing "devotional songs." The user also tagged Mumbai Police in the post and shared the video. More details are awaited about the matter.

Dear @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice On the propitious occasion of Navratri, Sai Enclave Naigaon was performing a bhajan sung by a female troupe. Regrettably, certain individuals were en route to the woman's residence intending to cause her harm.



The woman was singing bhajan and… pic.twitter.com/qKe2BoAK5i — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) October 16, 2023

