Kolhapur Blast: Locked House Severely Damaged In Suspected Gelatin Explosion; Forensic Probe Underway - VIDEO |

A shocking incident was reported from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, where a powerful explosion occurred inside a locked house in Surve Nagar. The incident was so severe that the entire house was significantly damaged and also impacted neighbouring residences.

Explosion damages house

In a viral video shared on the internet, the house is seen extensively damaged. The explosion also wrecked the house's furniture. Following the blast, debris accumulated at the site.

Kolhapur - A powerful explosion occurred inside a locked house in Surve Nagar on Wednesday, causing significant damage to the property and neighbouring residences. Preliminary investigations suggest that gelatin was used to trigger the blast. Police sources indicate the… pic.twitter.com/q7LD2TpfX1 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 5, 2026

According to the initial probe into the incident, preliminary investigations suggest that gelatin was used to trigger the blast. Furthermore, reports state that the explosion was deliberately carried out with the intention of damaging the house.

Concurrently, a forensic examination confirmed the use of explosive material in the blast. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.

Investigation underway

Furthermore, a forensic team is currently examining the blast site. A detailed police investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive and identify those responsible for the explosion. Further details in the matter are awaited.

About gelatin sticks

Gelatin sticks (also called gelignite or gelatin explosives) are powerful industrial explosives commonly used for mining, quarrying, road construction and controlled rock blasting. They are not meant for civilian use and are tightly regulated in India.

If used to target or destroy property, they can result in fatalities and severe injuries, including burns, amputations, hearing loss and other life-threatening trauma. The blast may also ignite nearby combustible materials, triggering fires, while the powerful shockwaves generated by the explosion can injure people even at a distance and cause surrounding structures to collapse.

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