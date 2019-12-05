Kolhapur airport gets expanded

New Delhi / Mumbai: The Kolhapur airport is being expanded with construction of a new domestic terminal building and extension of the runway with blast pad to make it suitable for operation of bigger A-320 type of aircraft.

MoS for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri disclosed this in a written reply in the Rajya Sa­bha to Sambhaji Chhatrapati and listed various other works under­taken by the Airports Autho­ri­ty of India at the Kolhapur airport.

He, however, refused to set a deadline for the completion of all works, saying it depends on many factors such as land acquisition, mandatory clearances and financial closure.

The works in progress include resurfacing of the existing runway and other associated civil and electrical works, ATC tower-cum-technical block-cum-fire station, taxiway, apron, ground support equipment area, isolation bay and runway end safety area, he added.