Kishori Pednekar is 77th mayor of Mumbai

Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporator Kishori Pednekar was elected the 77th mayor of Mumbai on Friday. For the third time in the history of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a mayoral candidate has been elected unopposed. Her deputy, corporator Suhas Wadkar is also from the Sena.

"Mumbaikars are facing problems due to potholes and various other road problems. Therefore, the focus will be on road maintenance. Keeping the city garbage-free is another priority. Aaditya Thackeray's concept of 'first ti' (first she) has given us the opportunity to reach women in remote areas of Mumbai and learn about their problems. We will do our best to solve them," said Mayor Pednekar.

Further, speaking about the income tax raids on contractors involved in the road scam in Mumbai, the mayor said what was going on was not correct and the public would be informed about future developments.

The new mayor

Kishori Pednekar has been a Sena corporator since 2002. Currently, she is the corporator of Ward No. 199 of Lower Parel, Worli Assembly constituency. In 2012, Pednekar was the division committee president. She has also served as chairman of the the women and child welfare committee and the improvements committee. During the recent assembly election, Pednekar worked hard to garner support for Aaditya Thackeray. According to a Praja Foundation report, Pednekar has been declared the best corporator.

Councillor Suhas Wadkar has been elected deputy mayor for the first time. Wadkar's father Chandrakant is also a Shiv Sainik, having been a Sena corporator in the 1990s.

Party Corporators

Shiv Sena 94

Bharatiya Janata Party 83

Congress 29

NCP 8

Samajwadi Party 6

MNS 1

AIMIM 2

In all, there are 227 corporators in the BMC. Two corporators from the BJP have currently been disqualified by the Bombay high court for submitting invalid caste certificates. The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited the BMC and congratulated the mayor and her deputy.