Kirti Vyas Murder Case: 2 Convicted Colleagues Get Lifer By Mumbai Court; 6 Years On, Body Still Not Found

Kirti Vyas Murder Case: Convicts Siddhesh Tamhankar & Khushi Sahjwani Get Lifer By Mumbai Court |

Mumbai: In a major development in the 2018 mysterious murder case of BBlunt's finance manager, a Mumbai court on Tuesday sentenced life imprisonment to both accused Siddhesh Tamhankar and Khushi Sahjwani of murdering the company's finance manager, Kirti Vyas. Both the accused were found guilty during a proceeding yesterday of killing Kirti.

Details On The Case

Kirti Vyas, a resident of Grant Road, went missing in March 2018. After she failed to reach her office and both her phones were found switched off, her sister Shefali filed a missing person's complaint. A month later, the police arrested Tamhankar and Sahjwani on charges of murder.

Both Siddhesh Tamhankar and Khushi Sahjwani were employees of the BBlunt chain of salons. Kirti Vyas worked at the Andheri (West) branch as a finance manager. Tamhankar, who was Kirti’s junior, worked as an account executive, and Sahjwani was an academy manager at the salon.

The prosecution presented evidence that Tamhankar and Sahjwani were having an affair. They argued that Vyas, dissatisfied with Tamhankar's work performance, was planning to terminate his employment and had served him a notice to that effect. On March 16, which was supposed to be Tamhankar’s last day at work, the couple allegedly murdered Vyas.

The prosecution's case relied heavily on the "last-seen" theory. CCTV footage showed Vyas entering Sahjwani’s car near her residence on Grant Road. The crime branch also found blood stains in the car, with DNA tests confirming the blood belonged to Vyas. Notably, Vyas’s body was never recovered.

While Tamhankar remained in custody throughout the proceedings, Sahjwani was granted bail by the Supreme Court in July 2021.