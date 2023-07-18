Kirit Somaiya Viral Video: Maha Dy. CM Fadnavis Assures Of 'Senior Level' Investigation, Says 'No One Will Be Spared'

Speaking on Kirit Somaiya's alleged video that has taken Maharashtra politics by storm, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the Legislative Council on Tuesday (July 18) that in former MP Kirit Somaiya's viral video case, the entire matter will be thoroughly investigated at the senior level, and that no one will be spared. The issue related to the leaked video was raised by LoP Ambadas Danve in the house.

Matter will not be suppressed: Fadnavis

He also assured the House that if there are any complaints from the opposition parties in connection to the case, it will also be investigated and that the matter will not be suppressed.

Opposition leaders in Maharashtra hit out at Somaiya for the video

Professor Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President, reacted on the alleged video of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya gone viral, which was also shown by a Marathi news channel with the claim that Somaiya "harrassed many women".

In a long post on micro-logging site Twitter, the Congress leader chastised BJP's Somaiya for the alleged video featuring him and asked if the BJP would take action against Somaiya over the video.

Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) leader, also took on Somaiya and tweeted against the BJP leader.

The video that went viral

An alleged shirtless video of Somaiya showing him in a compromising position surfaced on social media and a Marathi news channel late on Monday evening. Immediately, the video became the talking point in the political and public cirlces of Mumbai.

Somaiya clarifies

"A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me. I have never abused any woman. Request Devendra Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos," tweeted Somaiya on the issue.

