Khichdi Scam: Thackeray Faction MP Sanjay Raut's Brother Sandeep Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged ₹8 Lakh 'Rent' For 300 Sq Ft Space

Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigating the Khichdi scam case recently recorded the statement of Sandeep Raut. Sandeep told EOW that money had come into his account from Sahyadri Refreshment's account, and he received the money as rent. Sandeep Raut is the younger brother of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut.

Details of investigation

According to information from the EOW source, the money was transferred from the bank account of Sahyadri Refreshment, to which BMC had given the contract to make Khichdi, to Sandeep Raut's bank account.

When EOW officials investigated the bank transactions, they found that Rs 8 lakh had been transferred to Sandeep's account. When officials asked Sandeep Raut about this financial transaction, he said that his 300 square feet space was used to make Khichdi. Sandeep Raut claimed that this money was taken as rent for that place.

However, EOW officials are not accepting Sandeep Raut's clarification because the rent for a 300 square feet space in Mumbai for three to four months cannot be Rs 8 lakh. An EOW official said that Raut has not provided any contract letter or related documents in this regard.

Sandeep Raut's questioning in the EOW office

In November, Sandeep Raut, the younger brother of Sanjay Raut, was questioned in the EOW office in connection with the Khichdi scam. Sandeep Raut, also known as Appa, claimed that he did not commit any scam. He mentioned during media interactions that the EOW had asked for his bank account statement, and it seems that an amount of 5 to 6 lakhs had come into his bank account. After recording his statement in EOW, Sandeep Raut said that he had made a satisfactory disclosure about it. Being Sanjay Raut's brother, he claimed to be facing harassment, and he stated that the real corrupt individuals are sitting comfortably. Raut had mentioned that if the police call him again, he will comply.

In the FIR lodged by the EOW officer, it has been mentioned that in Vaishnavi Kitchen/Sahyadri Refreshment, Sunil alias Bala Kadam was given the contract to make Khichdi, but they did not have the kitchen available to make Khichdi for more than 5000 people. In the BMC meeting, it was decided that this contract should be given to such an organization or NGO with a community kitchen capable of cooking more than 5000 meals and possessing a certificate from the Health Department of BMC.

According to the FIR, the then Assistant Commissioner (Planning) of BMC gave the contract for making Khichdi to Vaishnavi Kitchen/Sahyadri Refreshments based on Kadam's application. According to the contract, each packet should have contained 300 grams of Khichdi, but the packets of Khichdi distributed among the migrants contained only 100 to 200 grams of Khichdi. Kadam took the contract and got this Khichdi made from all the sub-contractor. BMC had paid Rs 5.93 crore to Sahyadri Refreshments for making Khichdi.